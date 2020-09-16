Govt committed to provide shelter to low-income strata: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr Amjad Ali Wednesday said the provincial government was committed to provide shelter to the low-income strata of the province on affordable rates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Housing, Dr Amjad Ali Wednesday said the provincial government was committed to provide shelter to the low-income strata of the province on affordable rates.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here regarding on Peshawar Residencia Project under Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme in Saruzai.

The meeting was also attended by Director General (DG), Provincial Housing Authority (PHA) Imran Wazir and other relevant officials.

Addressing the meeting Dr Amjad Ali said the Peshawar Residencia project was a flagship project of KP government would be completed at any cost.

He said that per square feet cost of the Peshawar Residencia was much lower than that of the market.

The housing scheme offers the construction of grey houses structures in subsidized rates that also include land and developmental charges while normal construction cost without land was also higher Peshawar Residencia Scheme.

He said the provincial government was making efforts towards the realization of Prime Minister Imran Khan's promise of the provision of affordable houses.

He said the Peshawar Residencia would offer all the facilities of a modern housing scheme.