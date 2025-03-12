Govt. Committed To Provide Tangible Relief To Public: Musadik Malik
Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr Musadik Malik, on Tuesday said that the country's economy is in a robust state, with positive developments emerging regularly.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that delivering relief to the public remains the government's top priority, and the time has come to provide tangible benefits to the people.
Commenting on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) politics, he said that the party continues to promote a divisive and hate-driven agenda without learning from its past mistakes. “Their approach to political dialogue and governance remains immature, characterized by a non-serious attitude,” he added.
He further said that political parties may continue their political activities, seriousness is essential when it comes to dialogue between political entities.
Answering a question regarding dispute over water allocation between the federal government and provinces, he said that discussions are ongoing, and the government aims to proceed with consensus. He reaffirmed the government's commitment to working with coalition partners, particularly the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and said that their priority was to work together with them.
