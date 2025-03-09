Govt Committed To Provide Women Opportunities Of Growth, Advancement: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2025 | 07:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare and Women Development, Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Sunday said that provincial government is fully committed for advancement of women keeping in their significance in the existing global scenario.
In a message issued in connection with International Women’s Day, the minister said that development of any society is not possible unless its women are educated, strong and independent.
He said that KP government is fully committed to the advancement of women and protection of their rights.
He said that various initiatives were being taken for women’s training in the province including traditional skills such as sewing and embroidery besides giving them orientation about in modern fields like e-commerce and artificial intelligence (AI).
The minister urged parents should to educate their daughters and provide them with proper opportunities of growth and empowerment.
