Govt Committed To Providing Best Healthcare Facilities : CM

Umer Jamshaid Published July 01, 2024 | 04:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said the government is committed to providing the best healthcare facilities for every citizen.

In a meeting with Provincial Health Advisor Major General (Retd) Azhar Mehmood Kayani to discuss reforms in the health sector here on Monday, she said: “I have decided to revolutionize the health sector. The health sector is very close to my heart.”

The CM agreed to take all possible measures for the early completion of health projects, saying that work has started on the up-gradation of all health centers, THQ and tertiary hospitals. Medicines for heart diseases, TB, cancer and hepatitis are being delivered at patients’ doorsteps, she noted. “I was very happy when a lady showed me home-delivered heart medicines of her husband,” she said.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said field hospitals and clinics on wheels project were one of the most successful projects.

In a few weeks, 1.2 million people have been treated at their doorsteps. She explained field hospitals have X-rays, free lab tests and ECG along with free medicines, highlighted that 500 more clinics on wheels would be added soon.

The CM said to check shortage of doctors in remote areas, incentives were being given to doctors, adding that the provision of free medicines in the hospitals which was stopped in the past had been restarted.

Maryam Nawaz said the scope of field hospitals would be gradually expanded to all districts, adding that with the construction of cardiology and paeds blocks in districts, the residents of villages will not have to move to big cities for treatment.

It was important to make the existing health infrastructure fully public friendly, she asserted. The existing system will be overhauled and restructured, she vowed. Steps should be taken for modern research in medical colleges and universities, she suggested.

