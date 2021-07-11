UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Providing Maximum Relief To Masses: Kamoka

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 07:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :The government is committed to providing maximum relief to people by completing development projects without any delay.

This was stated by Faiz-Ullah Kamoka, chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, while chairing a meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC), city area on Sunday.

He stressed the need of fast implementation of chief minister's development package and said that timely completion of public welfare projects was top most priority of present government.

In this connection, full coordination would be extended with the district administration to remove obstacles in the completion of public welfare projects.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali apprised the meeting about current situation of corona and dengue in Faisalabad in addition to implementation on chief minister's development package.

Managing Director WASA Jabbar Anwar Chaudhary presented monsoon contingency plan in the meeting.

Punjab Minister for Colonies and Culture Mian Khayal Kastro, Parliamentarians Raja Riaz Ahmed, Sheikh Khurram Shahzad, Shakeel Shahid, Mian Waris Aziz, Latif Nazar, Director General FDA Dr. Faisal Azeem, Deputy Director Development Rana Tahir Iqbal, CEO Health Dr. Musthaq Sipra, Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari and officers of Roads, Sui Gas, FESCO, Metropolitan Corporation, sports and other departments were also present in the meeting.

