Govt committed to providing more comfortable environment at stations: Hanif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Monday reaffirmed the government's commitment to enhancing passenger experience by providing a more comfortable and welcoming environment at railway stations across the country.

Chairing a meeting regarding the renovation and modernization of Golra and Margalla railway stations, the minister highlighted the importance of transforming these facilities into accessible, modern and community-friendly spaces.

“The government is dedicated to upgrading railway stations to meet modern standards, making them not just transit points, but vibrant public spaces,” he said.

As part of the renovation plan, modern-style restaurants will be established at both stations. These will be operated through outsourcing to ensure high service standards and a quality experience for visitors.

Hanif Abbasi also announced the installation of modern electric poles and the provision of clean, comfortable benches for passengers and guests.

“We aim to create a peaceful and pleasant atmosphere, particularly in the evenings, where people can relax and enjoy,” he added.

In addition, a state-of-the-art cafeteria will be developed to serve students from nearby educational institutions, offering them a contemporary and comfortable space, he added.

The minister emphasized that the initiatives are part of broader efforts to revamp Pakistan Railways and make stations more inclusive, people-friendly and aligned with the needs of modern-day commuters and communities.