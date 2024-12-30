Govt committed to providing quality education, says Khalid Maqbool

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that government is committed to improving the quality of education and using all possible resources for it

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has said that government is committed to improving the quality of education and using all possible resources for it.

Inaugurating the National College of Arts (NCA) Bachelor’s Degree Show 2024 in Lahore on Monday, Dr. Maqbool commended the students for their innovative ideas and artistic efforts, emphasizing that such exhibitions offer students a platform to express their creativity. He also extended his congratulations to the NCA administration for organizing the successful event.

Dr. Maqbool acknowledged NCA’s pivotal role in preserving and promoting Pakistan’s cultural heritage. He noted that the institution, which has now completed 150 years of excellence in education, is a symbol of the country’s commitment to fostering artistic talent.

The minister stressed that the federal government is dedicated to ensuring access to quality education for all citizens. He highlighted the need for collaborative efforts at both the federal and provincial levels, particularly following the 18th Constitutional Amendment, which transferred significant educational responsibilities to the provinces. He urged provincial governments to leverage available resources to bring out-of-school children into classrooms, ensuring no child is left behind.

Dr. Maqbool further remarked on the importance of equipping Pakistan’s youth with knowledge, particularly in emerging fields such as biotechnology and artificial intelligence. He said, "The current century is the era of technological advancement. Nations that fall behind in these areas will struggle to develop. We must provide our youth with the tools of education to help them secure a better future."

In response to a question about political differences, the minister emphasised that democracy thrives on dialogue.

He called on all political parties to come together in the national interest and engage in discussions within the framework of Parliament. "The beauty of democracy lies in dialogue. All political parties must unite on a single platform for the national interest. Public issues should be addressed in Parliament, not on the streets. Our differences are important, but the unity and integrity of our country must come first," he said.

Dr. Maqbool also responded to queries about the country’s economic situation, rejecting claims of an economic crisis. He argued that the real issue was not the economy itself, but a "crisis of intentions." He stressed that with determination and the right intentions, no force could prevent the nation from progressing. "Allah has blessed us with abundant resources. We must use these resources wisely to achieve national development," he said.

On the occasion, NCA Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr. Murtaza Jafri, highlighted the uniqueness of the institution’s degree show. He described it as the most innovative and creative art exhibition in Pakistan, showcasing a wide range of disciplines, including Fine Arts, Visual Communication Design, Textile Design, Ceramics, Product Design, Architecture, Film and Television, and Musicology.

Dr. Jafri noted that the annual degree show attracts thousands of visitors from Pakistan and abroad, further solidifying NCA’s reputation as a leading institution for art and design education. "The talent on display is a testament to the hard work and creativity of our students, and it is always inspiring to see their work appreciated by both local and international audiences," he said.

The event concluded with a sense of pride for both the students and the institution, reaffirming the significance of education in fostering creativity and national progress.