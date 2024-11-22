Open Menu

Govt Committed To Providing Quality Healthcare: Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2024 | 07:31 PM

Govt committed to providing quality healthcare: Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique

Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reiterated on Friday that providing the best treatment and care to patients in public sector hospitals was the government’s top priority

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique reiterated on Friday that providing the best treatment and care to patients in public sector hospitals was the government’s top priority.

He made these remarks during a visit to the IT Centre, where he chaired a meeting of the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education.

The minister assured that all available resources are being utilized to enhance the conditions of government hospitals. Taking strict notice of the non-functioning ventilators in the ICUs of six government hospitals, he directed immediate corrective measures. “No patient visiting government hospitals should face any difficulty. Medical Superintendents (MSs) must ensure the creation of necessary facilities and improve service delivery,” he stated.

He further noted that the turnover of patients and the quality of medical facilities provided in public hospitals are being continuously monitored.

Earlier, Director IT Abdul Wahab presented a briefing on live dashboards, detailing real-time data on hospital performance. The minister reviewed the treatment and care of patients, the overall medical facilities in government hospitals, and data on patients affected by smog. He also examined emergency services provided during the ongoing smog crisis.

Additional Secretary Technical Dr. Muhammad Waseem and other senior officials were also present at the meeting.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Visit All Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Sindh Governor invites investors of Oman to explor ..

Sindh Governor invites investors of Oman to explore investment opportunities in ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan qualify for final of U19 tri-series

Pakistan qualify for final of U19 tri-series

2 minutes ago
 Handicraft exhibition held

Handicraft exhibition held

4 minutes ago
 Punjab's economic stability means national growth: ..

Punjab's economic stability means national growth: LCCI president

2 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti expr ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti expresses satisfaction on successf ..

2 minutes ago
 ATC dismisses bail plea of Mehmoodur Rasheed in 6 ..

ATC dismisses bail plea of Mehmoodur Rasheed in 6 cases

2 minutes ago
Open Court to be held in Nasirabad on Nov 26

Open Court to be held in Nasirabad on Nov 26

4 minutes ago
 Sweden envoy calls on DPM Dar

Sweden envoy calls on DPM Dar

4 minutes ago
 CPO chairs meeting to review security arrangements

CPO chairs meeting to review security arrangements

4 minutes ago
 CM Murad intensifies efforts to address polio viru ..

CM Murad intensifies efforts to address polio virus resurgence

4 minutes ago
 Six motorway sections to be closed for maintenance

Six motorway sections to be closed for maintenance

4 minutes ago
 PM visits residence of Riaz Pirzada to condole dea ..

PM visits residence of Riaz Pirzada to condole death of his brother

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan