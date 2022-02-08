UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Provision Of Speedy Justice To People: Mahmood Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Govt committed to provision of speedy justice to people: Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has said that it was one of the top priorities of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government to provide instant and inexpensive justice to people.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review progress on legal reforms pertaining to criminal law.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief, Law Secretary, Advocate General, and other concerned officials attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about various aspects of reforms into criminal law and informed that the provincial government had completed most of the work of reforming the criminal law and it was added that a strategy for the implementation of these reforms was being prepared and all stakeholders were being consulted in this regard.

He added that reforms in criminal law were essential to provide speedy justice to the people, adding the chief secretary himself should oversee the entire process of these legal reforms.

He directed that the entire reform process should be finalized within a month.

He said full consultation with all stakeholders including the judiciary should be ensured before the implementation of these reforms.

He added that the provincial government would provide all necessary financial resources for the implementation of these reforms on a priority basis.

