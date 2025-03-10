Govt. committed to public relief and development: Rana Sanaullah

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah, on Monday said that the coalition government remains strong, with all allied parties firmly standing by its side.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the government has proven its performance in a short time and is committed to delivering even better results. “The Prime Minister and his team are focused on performance, national development, and providing relief to the public,” he said.

Replying to a question regarding the inclusion of new ministers in the cabinet, he said that as long as the number of ministers remains within constitutionally permitted limits, criticism is unwarranted.

“No single person can manage multiple ministries effectively. It’s better to assign responsibilities to ensure dedicated and focused work,” he added.

He further said that each ministry has set targets, and their performance is regularly reviewed by the Prime Minister.

To an other question, he condemned political victimization, stating, “I am personally against political cases and consider them condemnable.” However, he criticized the opposition for previously filing political cases and showing no remorse.

“Political leaders must engage in dialogue to resolve these issues and plan a way forward. We are still willing to sit with them, but their attitude remains one of chaos and hatred,” he added.