Govt Committed To Quaid's Vision On Minorities: Firdous

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

Govt committed to Quaid's vision on minorities: Firdous

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that government viewpoint on minorities is in line with Quaid-e-Azam's vision which he explained in his speech on August 11, 1948.

Addressing a Christmas ceremony held here at Parks & Horticulture Authority Rawalpindi, Firdous said vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was actually the vision of our great leader Quaid-e-Azam and govt was making efforts for the stability of institutions and people's rights.

She said that earlier minorities' higher education quota was 2% but and now Punjab government has increased it to 5% to facilitate them in batter way in education sector.

Firdous said that the announcement to resign from the assemblies was a fake and empty threat by the PDM while Maulana's negative politics has been badly exposed by Moulana Sherani.

She asserted that looters cannot dare to hold a long march.

PDM do not have any ideological common ground and political agenda, but were together only to protect their ill-gotten wealth, Firdous said.

The government had always welcomed positive criticism from the media and protected its rights, adding that Punjab government would take all necessary steps to help the families of Journalist Arshad Waheed and Tariq Malik as much as possible.

She said under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, digital media system is also being introduced to eradicate illicit profiteers.

She urged that there should be international law for the all prophets and those who blaspheme the divine book.

Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that with the inflation bomb of previous governments, expensive LNG and electricity contracts affect the people badly but led incumbent government is giving relief to the people.

PTI government would take the coalition partner along by removing all thier reservations, she added.

