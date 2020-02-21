Govt committed to raise living standard of people: Ijaz Alam Augustine

Provincial Minister for Human Rights, Minorities Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that the government was committed to raise the living standard of the people by ensuring the early and smooth provision of all the basic facilities

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :-Provincial Minister for Human Rights, Minorities Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that the government was committed to raise the living standard of the people by ensuring the early and smooth provision of all the basic facilities.

He stated this while addressing the participants of an 'Open Kutchery' held at Anwar Club Auditorium here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir, senior police officials and the district heads of the nation-building departments were present on this occasion.

Provincial Minister said that the doors of all the government departments were now open for people for redressal of their grievances, problems and complaints.

Provincial Minister listened public complaints and problems sympathetically.

He issued on the spot orders on various applications for early redressal of grievances.

Earlier, while addressing the party workers at Daska, the Provincial Minister said that the government was fully aware of the public problems. He said that government was resolving public issues by taking the people into confidence.

He said that the minorities had been enjoying complete religious freedom in Pakistan, and the government was making all out efforts to protect minorities' rights besides safeguarding their sacred worship places in the country.

Provincial Minister said that the government's positive and effective policies were now bearing fruits. He said that the government was making efforts to provide maximum financial relief to common man.