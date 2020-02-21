UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Raise Living Standard Of People: Ijaz Alam Augustine

Muhammad Irfan 42 seconds ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 07:11 PM

Govt committed to raise living standard of people: Ijaz Alam Augustine

Provincial Minister for Human Rights, Minorities Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that the government was committed to raise the living standard of the people by ensuring the early and smooth provision of all the basic facilities

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :-Provincial Minister for Human Rights, Minorities Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that the government was committed to raise the living standard of the people by ensuring the early and smooth provision of all the basic facilities.

He stated this while addressing the participants of an 'Open Kutchery' held at Anwar Club Auditorium here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir, senior police officials and the district heads of the nation-building departments were present on this occasion.

Provincial Minister said that the doors of all the government departments were now open for people for redressal of their grievances, problems and complaints.

Provincial Minister listened public complaints and problems sympathetically.

He issued on the spot orders on various applications for early redressal of grievances.

Earlier, while addressing the party workers at Daska, the Provincial Minister said that the government was fully aware of the public problems. He said that government was resolving public issues by taking the people into confidence.

He said that the minorities had been enjoying complete religious freedom in Pakistan, and the government was making all out efforts to protect minorities' rights besides safeguarding their sacred worship places in the country.

Provincial Minister said that the government's positive and effective policies were now bearing fruits. He said that the government was making efforts to provide maximum financial relief to common man.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Man Nasir Daska All Government

Recent Stories

PITB-IT&HED-YASAT join hands to open 40 New e-Rozg ..

17 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif is not well, suffering from heart and ..

29 minutes ago

Karachi Kings set target of 202 for Peshawar Zalmi

38 minutes ago

FATF has given more time to Pakistan to implement ..

57 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi allocates monthly rewards for med ..

57 minutes ago

Influential political families of Swat join PTI

42 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.