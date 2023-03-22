UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Reduce The Number Of OoSC: Rana Tanveer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 09:59 PM

Govt committed to reduce the number of OoSC: Rana Tanveer

Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that the government was committed to reducing the number of Out of School Children in the federal area in order to make it a model for the rest of the country to follow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain on Wednesday said that the government was committed to reducing the number of Out of School Children in the federal area in order to make it a model for the rest of the country to follow.

During a meeting with a high-level delegation led by the CEO of Education Above All, Qatar, Fahad Hamad Hassan Al- Sulaiti, the federal Minister said that currently there are 53,000 out-of-school children in the federal area and it is a top priority of the government to address this issue.

To address this challenge, human resources needed to be developed in addition to the financial support, the minister added.

The minister also expressed his desire to make the capital an ideal example for the entire country.

Rana Tanveer Hussain at the outset, lauded the efforts of Education Above AllQatar and said that it is playing a critical role in uplifting the status of public education in Pakistan.

During the meeting, the delegation was given a detailed presentation by the officials of MoFEPT about the plan to bring the OoSC to zero.

At the outset, the minister was told that the current plans will cost approximately $9 million to bring the OoSC number to zero. He was apprised that a special 'Digital and Innovation Wing' has been set up to formulate and implement strategies to address the challenge of OoSC.

It is informed that the specialized wing will target registering all OoSC in Pakistan into learning process through applying digital and innovative projects accessible by all children in Pakistan.

The Wing will rollout projects along with private sector to comply with the vision of National Digital and Innovation in Education Strategy (NIDIES).

It will develop innovative and alternate education financing solutions to support in school and OoSC for sustainability of initiatives while providing technical assistance to all MoFEPT departments.

Similarly, the initiative of School on Wheels will be expanded to increase its reach and about 15 more buses will be deployed to increase its scope.

Rana Tanveer said that above political mileage, "it is our duty to work for the betterment and development of the country".

He said that his ambition is to ensure that the students have the required opportunities to build a successful and prosperous future for themselves and eventually contribute towards the growth of Pakistan.

Secretary Education Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry and other senior officers of the MoFEPT including CEO of Taleemabad Haroon Yasin and representatives from Qatar Embassy Islamabad also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Education Qatar All From Government Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

US Fuel Demand Larger Than Expected Amid Benign We ..

US Fuel Demand Larger Than Expected Amid Benign Weather - Report

9 minutes ago
 Japan to Provide Development Assistance to Poland ..

Japan to Provide Development Assistance to Poland - Foreign Ministry

9 minutes ago
 Malaysian Gov't Disagrees With MH17 Crash Case Clo ..

Malaysian Gov't Disagrees With MH17 Crash Case Closure - Transport Ministry

6 minutes ago
 World Tuberculosis Day to be observed on March 24

World Tuberculosis Day to be observed on March 24

6 minutes ago
 Canada to Invest C$1.1Bln on Boosting Rare Disease ..

Canada to Invest C$1.1Bln on Boosting Rare Disease Drug Access - Health Minister

6 minutes ago
 Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers Discuss 'Grain ..

Russian, Turkish Defense Ministers Discuss 'Grain Deal' - Ankara

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.