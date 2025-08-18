Govt committed to reducing trade deficit, increasing foreign investment: Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh

Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh Monday said that encouraging more foreign investment, reducing trade deficiet and enhacing business potentials in youth were priorities of the government

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Investment Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh Monday said that encouraging more foreign investment, reducing trade deficiet and enhacing business potentials in youth were priorities of the government.

He was addressing as a chief guest at a post-budget seminar, organized by the Isra University Hyderabad here on Monday with the objective to engaging policymakers, academics, industry leaders, and financial experts to ascertain the national budget and explore its implications for economic growth, investment, and social development.

Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh delivered a comprehensive overview of Pakistan’s economic priorities under the new budget.

He spoke about the government’s focus on attracting foreign direct investment, reducing trade deficits, supporting small and medium enterprises, and promoting youth entrepreneurship. Acknowledging the economic challenges facing the country, he underlined the government’s resolve to foster an investor-friendly climate and implement structural reforms.

The minister commended Isra University for organizing a timely and important event that enables academia to play a vital role in strengthening economic policy discourse.

Dignitaries including Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi, President and CEO, Isra Islamic Foundation, and Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, Vice Chancellor, Isra University were also present on the occasion.

The program began with the ceremonial presentation of a traditional Sindhi Lungi by the Vice Chancellor and a Shield of appreciation by the President and CEO Isra Islamic Foundation to the Chief Guest, symbolizing the cultural spirit of the university.

The Vice Chancellor, Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Kazi, in his welcome address, emphasized the importance of academic institutions in bridging policy, industry, and society. He highlighted Isra University’s commitment to nurturing critical dialogue on pressing national issues, particularly the economic reforms needed for sustainable growth.

Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Kazi, President and CEO, Isra Islamic Foundation, in his address, reflected on the pivotal role of universities in shaping informed citizens capable of engaging with fiscal policies and economic challenges. He praised the efforts of the organizing team in organizing such an impactful seminar, noting that platforms like these provide students with first-hand exposure to national policy debates.

The keynote address was delivered by Prof. Dr. Shahida Wizarat, Senior Professor at IoBM Karachi, who provided an in-depth analysis of the pros and cons of the national budget 2025-26. Drawing upon her extensive research and policy expertise, she discussed the budget’s implications for inflation, debt management, food security, and industrial productivity.

Dr. Wizarat emphasized the need for balanced fiscal planning, investment in human capital, and safeguarding the agricultural sector to ensure food sovereignty. Her address was followed by a lively Q&A session where students and faculty engaged directly with her on policy recommendations.

The seminar then transitioned into a dynamic panel discussion on “Opportunities & Impact of the Budget 2025–26.” Moderated by Dr. Mirza Aqeel Baig, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Economics, IoBM Karachi, the discussion featured distinguished panelists from diverse sectors.

Engr. Sabir Hussain Kaim Khani, MPA Sindh Assembly, shared insights into provincial fiscal priorities and the need for better alignment between federal and provincial budgets. Major (R) Syed Aftab Mehmood Zedie, Head of Administration, Jubilee Life Insurance, discussed the corporate sector’s role in generating employment and maintaining compliance under shifting economic regulations. Israr Ahmed, Assistant Director at the State Bank of Pakistan, analyzed monetary policy impacts, highlighting the relationship between fiscal discipline and financial inclusion.

Dr. Ismail Nami, Former Vice President, Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, stressed the challenges faced by small traders and called for greater support mechanisms.

Abdul Majid Sheikh, Senior Banker at NBP, provided an insider’s perspective on banking reforms, SME financing, and credit management, stressing the importance of compliance and innovation in driving financial growth.

The panel discussion provided a balanced mix of perspectives, highlighting opportunities for economic expansion while recognizing the structural barriers that remain. Students engaged actively in the Q&A session, making the discussion an interactive and enriching experience.

In his closing remarks, Prof. Dr. Syed Muhammad Fahim, Dean FBESS&H, appreciated the contributions of all speakers and emphasized the role of academic discourse in shaping Pakistan’s economic future. He lauded the organizing team and acknowledged the speaker and panelists in making the seminar a success.

The seminar concluded with a group photograph of the Chief Guest, dignitaries, keynote speaker, panelists, faculty, and students, capturing the spirit of intellectual exchange and collaboration.

The event not only provided a platform for policy dialogue but also reaffirmed Isra University’s commitment to fostering academic excellence, student engagement, and industry-academia linkages. The seminar was jointly organized by Dr. Syed Muhammad Fahim, Dean FBESS&H, Dr. Kamran Khowaja, Director ORIC, Dr. Saad Baloch, Additional Director Student Activities & Athletics and Directorate of Media and Public Relations.

