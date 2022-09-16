UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Relief, Rehabilitation Of Flood-affected Areas: Yaqoob Sheikh

Umer Jamshaid Published September 16, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Govt committed to relief, rehabilitation of flood-affected areas: Yaqoob Sheikh

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh has the provincial government would take all possible measures for extending relief to flood-affected people and rehabilitation of damaged infrastructures.

He expressed these views while visiting Daraban Kalan Tehsil wherein he mingled with flood stricken people of Musazai and Chaudwan areas.

Talking to people, he said the government would not leave them alone in this difficult time and it was making all out efforts to compensate for damages caused to properties of the people in flood affected areas.

In this regard, the MNA said that a survey had been launched to pay compensation to the flood affected people at their doorstep.

He said that efforts were being made to ensure equitable and fair distribution of funds among the genuine and deserving flood affected people and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated, he added.

He was of the view that rehabilitation work should be further expedited so that flood affected people could be resettled in the respective areas soon amid all basic facilities of life.

He also assured his support for resolving problems of the flood affected people and added that in this regard no effort would be spared.

