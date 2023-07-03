Open Menu

Govt Committed To Remove All Hurdles On Way To Fast Economic Progress: SAPM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2023 | 12:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Qaiser Ahmad Sheikh on Sunday said that the incumbent government under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif was trying to remove all hurdles on the way to economic progress and prosperity.

Talking to a private television channel program, he said that there had been difficulties in fulfilling the demands and criteria for investors who were trying to heavy investments in the country.

He said investors had made complaints about the long procedure for investment in Pakistan. He said the government under the vision of Shehbaz Sharif has announced the establishment of committees to facilitate the investors.

One window operation facility would help address all genuine issues of investors, he stated, adding a heavy investment from the Gulf region is coming to Pakistan soon.

Giving examples of the glorious period of the 60s and 70s, he said credit goes to Pakistan for providing an economic road map to East Asian and South Asian countries.

He said that Pakistan has the full potential and resources to make fast progress under the guidance and policies of the PML-N government.

