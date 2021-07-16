UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Remove Impediments For Promoting Businesses, Industries: PM

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:50 AM

Govt committed to remove impediments for promoting businesses, industries: PM

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the present government was committed to remove impediments in the way of various businesses and industries, including the pharmaceutical industry.

The prime minister, in an interactive session with Pakistani businessmen in Tashkent, said unnecessary regulations were also being done away with to encourage and promote the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

He said Pakistan and Uzbekistan had a lot of potential for joint ventures between their private sectors for mutual benefit.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister told the entrepreneurs that the government was also working to change the NAB (National Accountability Bureau) Law.

\More

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Tashkent Uzbekistan Commerce Government Industry

Recent Stories

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Johns Hopkins ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

11 minutes ago

Commander of Joint Operations at Ministry of Defen ..

56 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

56 minutes ago

Board of Directors of UAE Space Agency discusses p ..

2 hours ago

UAE promotes cultural, economic cooperation with C ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.