Govt committed to remove impediments for promoting businesses, industries: PM

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the present government was committed to remove impediments in the way of various businesses and industries, including the pharmaceutical industry.

The prime minister, in an interactive session with Pakistani businessmen in Tashkent, said unnecessary regulations were also being done away with to encourage and promote the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

He said Pakistan and Uzbekistan had a lot of potential for joint ventures between their private sectors for mutual benefit.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister told the entrepreneurs that the government was also working to change the NAB (National Accountability Bureau) Law.

