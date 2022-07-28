UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Resolve All Issues Of Minorities: Azam Tarar

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2022 | 09:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that the federal government was committed to resolve all the issues of minority community.

He expressed these views while meeting a delegation of minorities representatives here at the Law Ministry.

The delegation briefed the Minister regarding the institutions working for the rights of minorities.

The representatives also informed the minister about the problems faced by the minorities in health, education and other sectors.

The Law Minister assured all possible support to solve the problems faced by the minorities.

