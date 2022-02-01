Govt committed to resolve citizens' complaints at their doorsteps: DC

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Tahir Farooq here on Tuesday held a 'Revenue Khuli Kutchery' at Tehsil office with the aim to resolve problems of the people at the earliest.

Addressing the participants the DC said that the government was committed to provide relief to the citizens and resolve their complaints at their doorsteps.

The 'Khuli Kutchery' was attended among others by a large number of citizens while on this occasion, officers concerned officers including Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Capt. Qasim Ijaz, DG PHA, Zahir Anwar Jappa, Assistant Commissioner, City, Sub-Registrar, Niab Tehsildar, Gardawar and Patwaris were present.

The citizens recorded 132 complaints for issuance of domicile, Fard, registry, income certificate, execution of individual, execution of transfers and other revenue matters.

The DC also listened to the complaints of the citizens and issued on the spot orders to the officers concerned.

He said that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar wanted to solve the problems particularly related to revenue on priority basis and all the revenue officers should solve the revenue problems of the citizens as soon as possible.

Tahir Farooq said that revenue officers should also personally listen to the problems of the citizens on daily basis.

On the occasion, the DC said that the purpose for holding such meetings was to resolve the grievances of the people immediately and to provide relief to the citizens.

He warned the land record and revenue field officers of strict action on negligence.

The DC directed the authorities concerned of Revenue and other departments to formulate Standard Operating Procedures so that the complaints of the citizens could be resolved immediately besides improving the service delivery and making it easy and transparent to provide relief to the citizens.

He said all-out efforts should be made to save precious time of the public and resolve their grievances at their doorsteps.

The DC also reviewed the procedure being carried out to address the complaints and issued directives to provide relief to the complainants.

All the officers concerned from DC to the government land-record keeper (Patwari) level, revenue staff remained present at 'Awami Khidmat Kutchery, under one roof on every first working day of each month, he added.

He said that 'Awami Khidmat kutcheries' were being held to provide direct relief to the citizens.