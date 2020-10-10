UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Resolve Farmers Problems: Asad Qiaser

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

Swabi , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) ::Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser Saturday said that half of Rs.170 million allocated to Swabi district for poverty alleviation would be spent to make barren lands cultivable for farming and providing better quality seeds to enhance productivity.

He said that preparing barren for farming will flourish cultivation of olives, flowers and other crops which will boost trade and help in earning of farmers.

He said National Assembly a special committee on Agriculture will take all possible steps to protect the rights of farmers and formulate a policy for welfare of farmers and improvement in crops and quality of seeds.

He said government is also working to improve research in agriculture sector as it is the backbone of country's economy.

He said that by making the barren lands fertile , provision of better quality seeds will not only bring positive change but also help alleviate poverty and creating job opportunities in the region Speaker National Assembly said that for the first time in the National Assembly, a voice has been raised for solving problems of farmers and their all issues would be resolved without any discrimination.

He was speaking at seminar held at Fatima Fertilizer Limited on improvement of wheat seeds and to enhance productivity.

He assured that all possible steps would be taken for development of Swabi district, alleviation of poverty and welfare of farmers.

He said the government would utilize all available resources for welfare of farmers as they play key role to in national economyLater, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser also inaugurated an open air gymnasium at Yasir Shah cricket academy, Shah Mansoor sports stadium in Swabi District.

