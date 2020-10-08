Govt committed to resolve health issues, says Dr Rubaba

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr. Rubaba Khan Buledi has said that provincial government is committed to provide best health facilities to the people at their door steps.

She said this while talking to Divisional and District health officers during his visit to Panjgur district on Thursday.

She said that all out efforts were being made to ensure that people get best health facilities in the government run hospitals and health units established across the province.

"In line with the vision of Chief Minister Balochistan, Jam Kamal Khan Alyani, feasible reforms are being brought to make the health system more accountable and transparent," she said adding that a reformation committee in this connection is constituted to review the flaws and end corruption from this noble profession.

She deplored that corruption and corrupt practices has badly affected the health sector. "Long term strategy could help overcome the issues confronted by the people on account of failure of the audit and monitoring system.

Stressing the need for taking drastic measures, Dr Rubaba said that incumbent government would leave no stone unturned to providing standard health facilities.

She directed the district health offices to review the problems faced by the people in the health sector and come up with their recommendations. " " implementation on the genuine and doable proposals would be ensures," she assured.

Earlier, Dr Rubaba was briefed about the health facilities and projects launched in the health sector.

