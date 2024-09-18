Govt Committed To Resolve Industry's Issues; Rana Mashhood
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that the economic indicators show positive results and the country is moving in the right direction.
Addressing the Oath-taking ceremony of the All Pakistan Marble Industries Association here on Wednesday, he said that foreign investments showed remarkable confidence in the country’s economy due to the tireless work of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and 2025 will be the year of Pakistan's rise.
Rana said that the government was committed to resolving the industry's issues and was taking effective measures to address the industry's challenges, adding the transformation of the industry to technology-driven initiatives would positively impact the growth of the economy.
He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had set up a Gems and Stone Committee which would form a growth-oriented policy with the consultation of all stakeholders.
The Chairman PMYP said that the government was paying attention to each sector and industry and had successfully reduced the inflation rate, surged remittances and increased information technology, textiles and agricultural exports in a short period.
Mashhood said that govt had saved the country from bankruptcy, restored law and order situation and would soon be successful in making the financial policy without the International Monetary Fund.
He also affirmed his continued support for the prosperity and development of the marble sector, underscoring their significance in driving economic progress and enhancing national resilience.
Recent Stories
The Israeli Zionist forces' attacks on innocent civilians in Beirut and Lebanon ..
The immediate deportation of Mohibullah Shakir and his companions for desecratin ..
Russian Deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad today for 2-day visit
Police crackdown intensifies ahead of PTI rally in Lahore on Sept 21
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 September 2024
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC reviews arrangements for MDCAT8 minutes ago
-
Authorities directed to remove encroachments from all city roads8 minutes ago
-
DPO Tank visits check post to review security situation8 minutes ago
-
CM launches portal to address public grievances18 minutes ago
-
DC visits various places to inspect ongoing projects18 minutes ago
-
NUML organizes seminar on Seerat-un-Nabi PBUH28 minutes ago
-
12 dead,1,675 injured in Punjab road accidents28 minutes ago
-
Kid drowns in canal28 minutes ago
-
Khushall Khattak University announces schedule for MS, PhD28 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes chicken vehicle, 200kg dead chickens discarded38 minutes ago
-
CM orders crackdown on overcharging transporters38 minutes ago
-
Minister felicitates on excellent Eid Milad arrangements38 minutes ago