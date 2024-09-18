Open Menu

Govt Committed To Resolve Industry's Issues; Rana Mashhood

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that the economic indicators show positive results and the country is moving in the right direction.

Addressing the Oath-taking ceremony of the All Pakistan Marble Industries Association here on Wednesday, he said that foreign investments showed remarkable confidence in the country’s economy due to the tireless work of Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and 2025 will be the year of Pakistan's rise.

Rana said that the government was committed to resolving the industry's issues and was taking effective measures to address the industry's challenges, adding the transformation of the industry to technology-driven initiatives would positively impact the growth of the economy.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had set up a Gems and Stone Committee which would form a growth-oriented policy with the consultation of all stakeholders.

The Chairman PMYP said that the government was paying attention to each sector and industry and had successfully reduced the inflation rate, surged remittances and increased information technology, textiles and agricultural exports in a short period.

Mashhood said that govt had saved the country from bankruptcy, restored law and order situation and would soon be successful in making the financial policy without the International Monetary Fund.

He also affirmed his continued support for the prosperity and development of the marble sector, underscoring their significance in driving economic progress and enhancing national resilience.

