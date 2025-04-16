Open Menu

Gov't Committed To Resolve Issues Of Allies

April 16, 2025

Gov't committed to resolve issues of allies

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday said that the Government is committed to resolve issues of allies.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that any rift among allied parties could harm the country in these difficult times

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday said that the Government is committed to resolve issues of allies.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that any rift among allied parties could harm the country in these difficult times.

Criticizing the PTI founder, Talal said that he is following a policy of 'use, abuse and dispose of'. He did it with others before, and now he plans to do the same with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F).

Talal Chaudhry expressed hope that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a seasoned politician and he would manage the situation with wisdom.

