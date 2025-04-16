Gov’t committed to resolve issues of allies

Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday said that the Government is committed to resolve issues of allies.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Wednesday said that the Government is committed to resolve issues of allies.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that any rift among allied parties could harm the country in these difficult times.

Criticizing the PTI founder, Talal said that he is following a policy of 'use, abuse and dispose of'. He did it with others before, and now he plans to do the same with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F).

Talal Chaudhry expressed hope that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a seasoned politician and he would manage the situation with wisdom.