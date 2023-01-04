UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Resolve Issues Of MCKRUS: Shahwani

Published January 04, 2023

Govt committed to resolve issues of MCKRUS: Shahwani

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Member Balochistan Assembly Malik Naseer Ahmed Shahwani reiterating the government's commitment said that resolving the problems faced by Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi (MCKRUS) was among top priorities of the incumbent government.

He expressed these views during his visit to the MCKRUS here on Wednesday. Vice Chancellor of MCKRUS Professor Dr Syed Mushtaq Ahmed Shah and the faculty of the varsity accorded him a warm welcome on his arrival.

Talking to the VC and other faculty members, the member provincial assembly said that apart from other unsolved issues, including transport, PC-1 of the university would also be included in the next PSDP.

He stressed that the students of the province should secure their future by focusing on educational activities, "as history is witness that the nations who paid special attention to education succeeded."Earlier, the MPA also visited different sections and departments of the varsity, including computer lab, library, law department, management sciences and other departments.

