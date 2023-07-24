Open Menu

Govt Committed To Resolve Issues Of Mirpur: AJK President

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 07:57 PM

Govt committed to resolve issues of Mirpur: AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that the government was committed to resolving the longstanding issues of Mirpur city on a priority basis

CORRESPONDENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that the government was committed to resolving the longstanding issues of Mirpur city on a priority basis.

He said this while talking to a representative delegation from Mirpur that called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Monday.

This delegation Led by Khawaja Tahir Pahlwan, was comprised of Director General Mangla Dam Housing Authority Chaudhry Muhammad Mansha, former Deputy Administrator Mirpur Municipality Chaudhry Amjad, Chaudhry Tahir Ayub, Chaudhry Mumtaz Rasheed, Chaudhry Zahid Ayub, Chaudhry Irfan Razaq and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Mirpur's long-standing problems, including early completion of the Rathoa Hariyam Bridge and Mirpur Water Supply Scheme, would be resolved on an urgent basis.

Work on sewerage and construction of roads within and outside the city was also under progress, he added.

The President also expressed that the government was also keen to address the issue of unemployment in the state. While the delegation gave a detailed briefing to the President regarding the problems faced by Mirpur.

Barrister Chaudhry assured them that steps would be taken to resolve the problems of Mirpur on a priority basis.

Related Topics

Water Dam Jammu Progress Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir From Government Housing

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution amending reg ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues resolution amending regulations governing railways in ..

4 seconds ago
 Dubai Police conclude specialised course on vehicl ..

Dubai Police conclude specialised course on vehicle immobilisation techniques

13 seconds ago
 Second #DubaiDestinations summer guide invites res ..

Second #DubaiDestinations summer guide invites residents and visitors to explore ..

22 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi University, Vernewell Group forge transf ..

Abu Dhabi University, Vernewell Group forge transformative collaboration to shap ..

33 seconds ago
 Tech-based financial innovation inevitable for sus ..

Tech-based financial innovation inevitable for sustainable growth: Mujtaba Lodhi ..

3 minutes ago
 New tensions in France after policeman jailed over ..

New tensions in France after policeman jailed over violence

3 minutes ago
Ford launches 'hands-free' driving on UK motorways ..

Ford launches 'hands-free' driving on UK motorways

3 minutes ago
 Senate passes eight bills, refers others to releva ..

Senate passes eight bills, refers others to relevant committees for review

7 minutes ago
 District admin Haripur bans entry of firebrand spe ..

District admin Haripur bans entry of firebrand speakers, Zakireen under section ..

7 minutes ago
 EU Deploys 450 Firefighters, 7 Planes to Help Gree ..

EU Deploys 450 Firefighters, 7 Planes to Help Greece Fight Wildfires - European ..

7 minutes ago
 UN talks seek to fix 'broken' global food system

UN talks seek to fix 'broken' global food system

3 minutes ago
 One child killed or wounded every hour in Sudan's ..

One child killed or wounded every hour in Sudan's 100-day-old war: UN

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan