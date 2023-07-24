Govt committed to resolve issues of Mirpur: AJK President

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that the government was committed to resolving the longstanding issues of Mirpur city on a priority basis

CORRESPONDENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that the government was committed to resolving the longstanding issues of Mirpur city on a priority basis.

He said this while talking to a representative delegation from Mirpur that called on him at Jammu Kashmir House in the Federal metropolis on Monday.

This delegation Led by Khawaja Tahir Pahlwan, was comprised of Director General Mangla Dam Housing Authority Chaudhry Muhammad Mansha, former Deputy Administrator Mirpur Municipality Chaudhry Amjad, Chaudhry Tahir Ayub, Chaudhry Mumtaz Rasheed, Chaudhry Zahid Ayub, Chaudhry Irfan Razaq and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Mirpur's long-standing problems, including early completion of the Rathoa Hariyam Bridge and Mirpur Water Supply Scheme, would be resolved on an urgent basis.

Work on sewerage and construction of roads within and outside the city was also under progress, he added.

The President also expressed that the government was also keen to address the issue of unemployment in the state. While the delegation gave a detailed briefing to the President regarding the problems faced by Mirpur.

Barrister Chaudhry assured them that steps would be taken to resolve the problems of Mirpur on a priority basis.