UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Resolve Issues Of Missing Persons: Law Minister

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 10:27 PM

Govt committed to resolve issues of missing persons: Law Minister

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday said that resolving the issue of missing persons was among the priorities of the coalition government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday said that resolving the issue of missing persons was among the priorities of the coalition government.

He expressed these views while talking to Zoe Ware, Political Counselor appointed in the British High Commission who called on him at the Law Ministry.

Both the dignitaries discussed issues regarding mutual interest and further promotion of mutual cooperation in the field of law, said a press release issued by Law Ministry.

They also discussed cooperation agreements between the two countries in the field of law that could benefit both countries.

Agreements regarding legal education were agreed between the two governments.

The regional and political situation was also discussed in the meeting.

Related Topics

Missing Persons Education Government

Recent Stories

Mushaal pays tributes to Ali Gilani on his first m ..

Mushaal pays tributes to Ali Gilani on his first martyrdom anniversary

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan's textile industry plays crucial role in ..

Pakistan's textile industry plays crucial role in country's economy: Sanjrani

3 minutes ago
 Sindh Agriculture University self help society set ..

Sindh Agriculture University self help society set up rain relief camp

3 minutes ago
 SHOs failing to eradicate menace of drugs, street ..

SHOs failing to eradicate menace of drugs, street crimes to face departmental ac ..

13 minutes ago
 208 persons arrested over dengue SOPs violations i ..

208 persons arrested over dengue SOPs violations in Punjab

13 minutes ago
 Relief activities continue in flood affected areas ..

Relief activities continue in flood affected areas of Larkana Region

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.