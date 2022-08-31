Govt committed to resolve issues of missing persons: Law Minister

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday said that resolving the issue of missing persons was among the priorities of the coalition government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Wednesday said that resolving the issue of missing persons was among the priorities of the coalition government.

He expressed these views while talking to Zoe Ware, Political Counselor appointed in the British High Commission who called on him at the Law Ministry.

Both the dignitaries discussed issues regarding mutual interest and further promotion of mutual cooperation in the field of law, said a press release issued by Law Ministry.

They also discussed cooperation agreements between the two countries in the field of law that could benefit both countries.

Agreements regarding legal education were agreed between the two governments.

The regional and political situation was also discussed in the meeting.