Open Menu

Govt Committed To Resolve Issues Of Sit-in Participants In Chaman: Jan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 25, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Govt committed to resolve issues of sit-in participants in Chaman: Jan

Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Wednesday said that the government is committed to resolving the issues and assured his full support to the participants of a sit-in in Chaman for a meaningful solution

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Wednesday said that the government is committed to resolving the issues and assured his full support to the participants of a sit-in in Chaman for a meaningful solution.

Jan Achakzai during a meeting with the participants of a sit-in assured that issues related to governance, passport, NADRA, and shortage of medicine in public hospitals would be resolved soon.

He also appealed to the political parties to act as a bridge between the government and the people to resolve the problems in the best possible way.

He said that the caretaker provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has taken measures to resolve issues effectively and ensure education, health and other facilities to the masses on a priority basis.

Achakzai said that peaceful protest is a democratic right of everyone and we are actively working for the effective resolution of all legitimate demands and problems of the participants.

He assured the protesters of his full cooperation to resolve all the legitimate demands and it was also agreed to continue the negotiations.

Achakzai said that markets would be established at the borders to enhance commercial activities as the government wants to promote trade with its neighbouring countries.

He said that the Balochistan government is committed to combating cross-border smuggling. He said “One document regime would be implemented to ensure the provision of maximum facilities to the local people.

Jan Achakzai said illegal immigrants would be repatriated and those who have documents would be allowed to stay here.

The minister of Balochistan said that the Chief Minister of Balochistan has also ordered to establish a committee in order to formulate a comprehensive and effective solution to the problems.

Achakzai said that it is our collective responsibility to implement state policies. Pakistan will develop excellent relations with Iran and Afghanistan by allowing trade in essential commodities.

He said for security reasons, the state is legalizing immigration at the borders through the One Document Regime, which is in our wider interest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Resolution Shortage Balochistan Protest Chief Minister Iran Education Mardan Chaman Market All Government Best

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

21 minutes ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

21 minutes ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

4 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

5 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

5 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

6 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

7 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

8 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

8 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

8 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

8 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan