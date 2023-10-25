Govt committed to resolve issues of sit-in participants in Chaman: Jan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) Balochistan Caretaker Minister for Information Jan Achakzai on Wednesday said that the government is committed to resolving the issues and assured his full support to the participants of a sit-in in Chaman for a meaningful solution.

Jan Achakzai during a meeting with the participants of a sit-in assured that issues related to governance, passport, NADRA, and shortage of medicine in public hospitals would be resolved soon.

He also appealed to the political parties to act as a bridge between the government and the people to resolve the problems in the best possible way.

He said that the caretaker provincial government under the leadership of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki has taken measures to resolve issues effectively and ensure education, health and other facilities to the masses on a priority basis.

Achakzai said that peaceful protest is a democratic right of everyone and we are actively working for the effective resolution of all legitimate demands and problems of the participants.

He assured the protesters of his full cooperation to resolve all the legitimate demands and it was also agreed to continue the negotiations.

Achakzai said that markets would be established at the borders to enhance commercial activities as the government wants to promote trade with its neighbouring countries.

He said that the Balochistan government is committed to combating cross-border smuggling. He said “One document regime would be implemented to ensure the provision of maximum facilities to the local people.

Jan Achakzai said illegal immigrants would be repatriated and those who have documents would be allowed to stay here.

The minister of Balochistan said that the Chief Minister of Balochistan has also ordered to establish a committee in order to formulate a comprehensive and effective solution to the problems.

Achakzai said that it is our collective responsibility to implement state policies. Pakistan will develop excellent relations with Iran and Afghanistan by allowing trade in essential commodities.

He said for security reasons, the state is legalizing immigration at the borders through the One Document Regime, which is in our wider interest.