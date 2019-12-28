Govt committed to resolve journalists' problems: Advisor to CM Punjab, Nawab Faisal Hyat Jabbuwana

(@FahadShabbir)

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) : Advisor to CM Punjab, Nawab Faisal Hyat Jabbuwana said the government was fully aware of the problems of journalists and committed to resolve the same on priority basis.

Addressing the annual award distribution ceremony in local press club, he said that Chief Minister Punjab would announce a big package for local journalists during his visit to the city.

He said that media persons of Jhang had always showed healthy journalism and used their pen for highlighting the problems of local citizens.

He said that it was a fact that journalists played a vital role for progress of the area and such segment of society could never be ignored.

The ceremony was attended by President Press Club Liaqat Ali Anjum, Secretary Khurram Saeed, President Jhang Union of Journalists Musaab Farooq, General Secretary Adnan Noor, ex- Chairman Union Council Muhammad Hussain Noul, Journalists and noted figures.

Chief Guest gave away prizes to 10 selected journalists including Akhlaq Qureshi, Kanwar Muhammad Ali, Ch. Ali Raza Naqi, Adnan Qureshi, Ali Ahmed Malik, Safdar Nazir Mughal, Asif Ali Chohan, Ch Muhammad Ashraf and Dr Nadeem Khan.

Later, a shield was presented to the Advisor to CM Punjab.