Govt committed to resolve opposition issues through constructive dialogue: Aqeel Malik

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik Saturday reaffirmed the government's commitment to addressing opposition issues through constructive dialogue, emphasizing the importance of finding mutually acceptable solutions.

In an interview with a private news channel, Aqeel reassured that the government is taking all issues with the opposition seriously and reiterated the government's pledge to fulfil its commitments with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, underscoring the administration's willingness to engage in meaningful negotiations.

He mentioned that by adopting this conciliatory approach, the government aims to create a conducive environment for resolving outstanding issues and promoting national stability.

Barrister Aqeel Malik stated that the matter related to Madaris will be examined within the framework of four parameters, ensuring that it is addressed in accordance with the law and the Constitution.

He added that the government is now ready to address the pending matters with Maulana Fazlur Rehman, as Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has returned to Pakistan after successfully attending the D8 summit.

With the PM back in the country, the government is expected to move forward with resolving the outstanding issues with Maulana Sahib, indicating a positive development in their dialogue.

"We are committed to finding solutions through dialogue and are taking all matters seriously, including negotiations with the opposition PTI party", he mentioned.

A committee will be constituted with senior leadership from PML-N and allied parties to utilize the platform offered by the National Assembly Speaker and work towards resolving outstanding issues," Aqeel Ahmad added.

Responding to a query, Aqeel Malik advised PTI to adopt a serious approach and refrain from using force or blackmail through civil disobedience, adding, instead, he urged them to come forward for negotiations if they are genuinely committed to finding a solution.

Aqeel Malik also expressed admiration for the National Assembly Speaker for proposing a platform for dialogue between the government and opposition parties, paving the way for negotiations and a peaceful resolution of issues.