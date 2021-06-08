UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Resolve People's Problems Through Open Door Policy: DC Hamid

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 08:46 PM

Deputy Commissioner Attock Imran Hamid Sheikh Tuesday said that first priority of the government was to resolve the problems of the people through open door policy and take steps for their early solution

He was addressing an open kutchery in his office premises. He said that this open kutchery will not be traditional one rather people will see their problems being resolved.

He said that record of all complaints, problem, suggestions and grievances of the public will be maintained and remedial action will be taken by the officers' concerned and feed back will be given to the complainants.

DC said that open kutchery will be held on every Tuesday in the lawn of his office regularly. On this occasion he listened to the problems of the people who had come from different areas of the district and issued orders for their early solution.

Earlier Chairman UC Malowali Malik Riaz Uddin Awan called on him and apprised him of the problems being faced by the residents of Malowali .

