Govt committed to resolve problems faced by country: Info Minister

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 6th, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar said the government is determined to resolve the problems faced by the country.

Talking to newsmen in Lahore, he said concrete measures are being taken to improve the economy.

The Minister said international magazines are presenting positive analyses about performance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government.

He said the reputed global financial journal Bloomberg has made a prediction regarding reduction of inflation in Pakistan.

He said according to the Gallup survey, the investors' confidence has increased, which has led to positive progress in local investment.

Attaullah Tarar said the enemies of Pakistan are conspiring against the CPEC, because they cannot see progress and development of our country.

He said the matter of Chinese nationals' security has been taken more seriously and no lapse will be tolerated in this regard.