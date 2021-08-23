UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Resolve Problems Of Balochistan: Advisor Ghuram Bugti

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 23rd August 2021 | 09:03 PM

Govt committed to resolve problems of Balochistan: Advisor Ghuram Bugti

Provincial Local Government Advisor Nawabzada Ghuram Bugti on Monday said the provincial government was taking revolutionary measures to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Local Government Advisor Nawabzada Ghuram Bugti on Monday said the provincial government was taking revolutionary measures to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing on the occasion of his visit to Zhob Municipal Committee.

On arrival in Zhob, Provincial Minister for Livestock Haji Mitha Khan Kakar, Chief Officer, Municipal Committee, Saleem Achakzai received the Provincial Advisor at the Municipal Committee.

The Advisor said special attentions were being paid on campaign of cleansing in respective districts of the province in order to maintain sanitary in the areas.

Briefing the Provincial Adviser on Local Government in the office, Provincial Minister Haji Mitha Khan Kakar said that Zhob would soon be given the status of a municipal corporation.

The population of Zhob is increasing day by day, it is now inevitable that the Chief Minister of Balochistan would approve it soon, he added.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Visit Zhob Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Schools Establishment completes preparati ..

Emirates Schools Establishment completes preparations for new school year

8 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on de ..

RAK Ruler offers condolences to Kuwaiti Emir on death of Sheikha Badriah

23 minutes ago
 Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receive ..

Deputy Director of MoFAIC’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Jordan&#039;s ..

23 minutes ago
 Oil and equities bounce back from last week's tumb ..

Oil and equities bounce back from last week's tumble

52 seconds ago
 Stable, peaceful Afghanistan vital for building co ..

Stable, peaceful Afghanistan vital for building communication linkages between P ..

54 seconds ago
 KP govt releases corona restrictions for 9 high di ..

KP govt releases corona restrictions for 9 high disease prevalence cities

56 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.