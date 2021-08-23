Govt committed to resolve problems of Balochistan: Advisor Ghuram Bugti

Provincial Local Government Advisor Nawabzada Ghuram Bugti on Monday said the provincial government was taking revolutionary measures to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2021 ) :Provincial Local Government Advisor Nawabzada Ghuram Bugti on Monday said the provincial government was taking revolutionary measures to solve the problems of the people at their doorsteps in the province.

He expressed these views while addressing on the occasion of his visit to Zhob Municipal Committee.

On arrival in Zhob, Provincial Minister for Livestock Haji Mitha Khan Kakar, Chief Officer, Municipal Committee, Saleem Achakzai received the Provincial Advisor at the Municipal Committee.

The Advisor said special attentions were being paid on campaign of cleansing in respective districts of the province in order to maintain sanitary in the areas.

Briefing the Provincial Adviser on Local Government in the office, Provincial Minister Haji Mitha Khan Kakar said that Zhob would soon be given the status of a municipal corporation.

The population of Zhob is increasing day by day, it is now inevitable that the Chief Minister of Balochistan would approve it soon, he added.