UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Resolve Public Issues On Priority Basis: Abdur Rehman Kanju

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Govt committed to resolve public issues on priority basis: Abdur Rehman Kanju

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju said that Pakistan Muslim League N led government was committed to resolve public issues on top priority.

Addressing a public gathering at his native town Kehrorpakka here on Sunday late night, Kanju said that assuming government in such crucial circumstances was not an easy deal but the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz accepted the challenge to improve the weak economy and facilitate masses. He said that PML-N leadership was highly visionary and it would overcome crises being faced by the country.

Kanju stated that the development projects worth Rs 46 billion had been completed in district Lodhran during 2013_2018 adding that Lodhran - Khanewal road had been completed in nine and half month with Rs 24 billion. The minister said that the PTI government's policies caused inflation in the country because of their incompetency and mismanagement.

Abdul Rehman said that prices of fertilizer ,medicines, flour, and other commodities soared during last regime of PTI. He hinted that there was not any conspiracy against PTI government and rejected the impression given by PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Kanju claimed that conspiracies had been made against Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif when he refused the international pressure and did atomic blasts.

He said that there was no proper mechanism for right of vote to overseas Pakistanis and electronic voting machine (EVM) was also an evil design of the previous government for rigging.

The State Minister observed that the people of district Lodhran had always supported PML (N) and in return, the leadership had never ignore the people. He assured people that more development projects would be initiated for Kehrorpaka.

He also lauded the people for an examplary welcome on his arrival to the native town.

Earlier, he also addressed a public gathering at Dunyapur. Thousands of citizens gave warm reception to Kanju in Dunyapur.

Long queus of vehicles were seen at Expressway. The jubilant workers of PML N were chanting slogans in support of government and Abdur Rehman Khan Kanju.

Apart from this, the minister of state for interior was also welcomed by hundreds of people at Shamkot Interchange in District Khanewal. Kanju also addressed the people and assured that problems of the masses would be resolved as early as possible. During media talk in Khanewal, the minister remarked that peaceful protest was right of PTI.

He however categorically stated that nobody would be allowed to create choas by disturbing peace in name of long march.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Vote Long March Vehicles Road Khanewal Lodhran Abdur Rehman Sunday Muslim Media From Government Top Billion Flour

Recent Stories

Celebs mark Mother’s day

Celebs mark Mother’s day

2 hours ago
 Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshi ..

Muhammad Abbas gets nine wickets for 62 as Hampshire secures victory over Glouce ..

2 hours ago
 Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

Ahsan, Hamza discuss political situation

2 hours ago
 IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muz ..

IMF delays meeting with Pakistani Authorities: Muzzammil  Aslam

2 hours ago
 Hajj helpline established for redressal of intendi ..

Hajj helpline established for redressal of intending pilgrims’ complaints

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.