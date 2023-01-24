Govt committed to resolve public problems on top priority: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh on Tuesday said that the government was committed to provide basic amenities to the masses by resolving their genuine problems on top priority basis.

Therefore, heads of all departments should remain available in their office to resolve public problems without any delay for providing them maximum relief as early as possible, he added.

The DC remained available at reception of his office and received public complaints against various departments.

He also issued on-spot orders for redressal of the same. He said that doors of his office were open for all and sundry and the people could contact him without any hesitation for redressal of their problems.

He directed the officers of various departments to submit compliance reports of the public complaints within two days otherwise strict action would be taken against negligent, lethargic and delinquent elements.