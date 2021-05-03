Govt committed to resolve revenue related problems on priority basis: DC

Government is committed to resolve peoples' problems relating to Revenue department on priority basis and for this purpose, open courts are being held regularly on first working day of every month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Government is committed to resolve peoples' problems relating to Revenue department on priority basis and for this purpose, open courts are being held regularly on first working day of every month.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali while addressing the 7th consecutive monthly open court in his office on Monday.

He listened to the public complaints regarding revenue matters and directed the revenue officers for speedy solution of the problems. He said that the delay in the matters of public would not be tolerated and responsible revenue officer and staff would be accountable.

He said that Department of Revenue is at the forefront of public service and holding Revenue Public Service Courts would not only solve the problems of the people but also increase their confidence.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the problems of the people's are being addressed under one roof. Therefore, officers of the revenue department including Assistant commissioners and revenue officers and staff of record center should ensure attendance in the court.

The citizens can also approach the concerned Tehsil Office on the first working day of every month for resolving revenue related issues, he added.

He said that the monitoring officers appointed by SMBR have also inspected the process of listening public complaints.

He also checked presence of Assistant Commissioners of other tehsils via Information Technology.

During the Awami Khidmat Revenue Services Kachehri, total 47 applicants highlighted their problems in Tehsil City and Sadar out of which 39 complaints were resolved on the spot while remaining applications will be addressed within next three days.

ADCR Fazal-e-Rabi, Assistant Commissioners Sadar and City Umar Maqbool, Syed Ayub Bukhari, Revenue Department officiers, Assistant Director Land Record City and the Sadar, Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar and Patwaris were also present.