UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Resolving Kashmir Issue: Ch Akhlaq

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 05:53 PM

Govt committed to resolving Kashmir issue: Ch Akhlaq

Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was committed to resolving the Kashmir issue under the UN resolutions

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was committed to resolving the Kashmir issue under the UN resolutions.

While talking to the party workers at his residence, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the Kashmir issue at top international forums and stressed resolving it as per aspirations of Kashmiris.

He appealed to the nation to show solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and prayed for independence of Kashmir. He condemned violence by the Indian forces in Kashmir.

To a question, he said that the government had introduced a number of programmes to improve health and education sectors. He appreciated the role of private educational institutes in improving education standard in the country. The minister stressed the need for more educational facilities for women in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister United Nations Education Punjab Independence Women Government Top

Recent Stories

&#039;Social Media Influencers&#039; diploma comme ..

26 minutes ago

Soybean cultivation to be completed in August

2 minutes ago

Roads named after Kashmir on directions of Chief M ..

2 minutes ago

Foreign Minister Kang arrives in Beijing to attend ..

2 minutes ago

UAE medical tourism sales top AED12 billion in 201 ..

26 minutes ago

Gunman in Brazil holds 16 bus passengers hostage

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.