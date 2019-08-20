Govt committed to resolving Kashmir issue: Ch Akhlaq

Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was committed to resolving the Kashmir issue under the UN resolutions

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI ) led government was committed to resolving the Kashmir issue under the UN resolutions.

While talking to the party workers at his residence, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan highlighted the Kashmir issue at top international forums and stressed resolving it as per aspirations of Kashmiris.

He appealed to the nation to show solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters and prayed for independence of Kashmir. He condemned violence by the Indian forces in Kashmir.

To a question, he said that the government had introduced a number of programmes to improve health and education sectors. He appreciated the role of private educational institutes in improving education standard in the country. The minister stressed the need for more educational facilities for women in the country.