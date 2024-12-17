Govt. committed to resolving ‘Madaris Bill’ within constitutional framework: Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Tuesday that the government is committed to finding a solution to the Madaris Bill that aligns with constitutional provisions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said on Tuesday that the government is committed to finding a solution to the Madaris Bill that aligns with constitutional provisions.

Responding to points raised by Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the minister said a committee included key figures such as Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, Syed Naveed Qamar, Chaudhry Salik, and others.

“The committee will work to resolve the objections raised by the President within constitutional parameters,” he said, adding that the government is prepared to convene a joint parliamentary session if necessary.

He highlighted that the objections raised by President Asif Ali Zardari regarding the Madaris Bill should have been addressed in a joint session of Parliament.

He also said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has shown a personal interest in the matter, entrusting him and senior PML-N members with the responsibility of collaborating with the JUI-F team to find a constitutionally viable solution.

Acknowledging Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s long-standing stature in politics, he reiterated the PML-N leadership's respect for him.

He explained the procedural requirements under Article 50 of the Constitution, which states that the President is part of Parliament, and legislation is only complete once it is passed by both Houses and receives the President's assent.

Referring to Article 75 of the Constitution, Tarar elaborated that if a bill is returned by the President with objections, it must be reintroduced in a joint session of Parliament.

He added that the President’s message regarding the Madaris Bill, received on October 28, necessitates this process.

The minister said that the Madaris Bill was part of the previous government's unfinished legislative agenda. It had been approved by both the Senate and the National Assembly, incorporating five amendments proposed by JUI-F.

He clarified that while the legislation pertains specifically to Islamabad, it can serve as a model for provinces wishing to enact similar measures.

