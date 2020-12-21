Govt committed to resolving masses' problems: Rabia Basri

Chairperson Standing Committee on Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Rabia Basri on Monday said that the government was committed to resolving masses' problems on priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Chairperson Standing Committee on Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Rabia Basri on Monday said that the government was committed to resolving masses' problems on priority basis.

She expressed these views while visiting Lalazar colony where she also cut a Christmas cake with Christian community and distributed gifts among children.

She also distributed ration among poor women.

Speaking on the occasion he said that the PTI-led government was striving to provide relief to the masses and in this regard, a number of initiatives had been taken, she added. She said that problems being faced by residents of Lalazar colony would be resolved at earliest.