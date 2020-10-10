UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Restore Capital's Glory Through Beautification: Ali Awan

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 05:37 PM

Govt committed to restore capital's glory through beautification: Ali Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Saturday said the government was committed to restoring the capital's glory by carrying out extensive development work in the Federal Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Saturday said the government was committed to restoring the capital's glory by carrying out extensive development work in the Federal Capital.

In a Tweet, he said the CDA after getting four civic departments from the Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) has initiated repair and maintenance works to ensure better civic services such as functional traffic signals and street lights, improved road infrastructure, and upgraded green belts and parks.

"After handing over of 4 key departments from MCI to CDA, repair and maintenance works have started to fix traffic/street lights, lane markings, road patch work, cleaning green belts & parks. We will return its glory & beauty to Islamabad," he said.

The government has recently transferred four departments back to the CDA from MCI that included water, sanitation and environment wings.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Water Road Traffic Capital Development Authority From Government

Recent Stories

Two minors crushed to death in okara

13 seconds ago

North Korea's Military Buildup Deterrent in Nature ..

17 seconds ago

Teenager raped by maternal uncle dies during abort ..

12 minutes ago

All water filtration plants to be made functional ..

28 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Novichok 'Purely Wes ..

29 minutes ago

FDA removes encroachments from old railway line, h ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.