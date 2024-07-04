Open Menu

Govt Committed To Restoring Radio Pakistan's Glory: Senator Siddiqui

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 11:53 PM

Govt committed to restoring Radio Pakistan's glory: Senator Siddiqui

Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday said that the government was taking all necessary steps to restore the glory of Radio Pakistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday said that the government was taking all necessary steps to restore the glory of Radio Pakistan.

Radio Pakistan needed to produce quality programmes, which were its assets, he said while speaking as chief guest at the Radio Potohar Mela, held here at Radio Pakistan, Rawalpindi.

Irfan Siqiqui appreciated the efforts of the country's national radio service in promoting regional cultures.

He said the Pothohar region had a unique position in terms of "sword, pen and fine arts".

Director General Radio Saeed Ahmed Sheikh, in his speech, appreciated the arrangements made by the Rawalpindi Station to organize a beautiful Pothohar Mela.

Station Director Musarat Shahrukh shed light on the contribution of Rawalpindi Station in promoting the rich culture of Pothohar region by producing different programmes.

"Our survival with our cultural traditions is the guarantee of our survival," she added.

Senator Dinesh Kumar from Balochistan, who specially participated in Potohar Mela, appreciated the cultural festival and assured all his possible support to Radio Pakistan.

Programme Director Raheela Tasneem and senior officers also participated in the cultural festival, while its producers were Shahid Malik and Mehwish Raja.

Artists, singers and qawals presented their performance and received rich applause from the audience.

