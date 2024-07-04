Govt Committed To Restoring Radio Pakistan's Glory: Senator Siddiqui
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 11:53 PM
Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday said that the government was taking all necessary steps to restore the glory of Radio Pakistan
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Thursday said that the government was taking all necessary steps to restore the glory of Radio Pakistan.
Radio Pakistan needed to produce quality programmes, which were its assets, he said while speaking as chief guest at the Radio Potohar Mela, held here at Radio Pakistan, Rawalpindi.
Irfan Siqiqui appreciated the efforts of the country's national radio service in promoting regional cultures.
He said the Pothohar region had a unique position in terms of "sword, pen and fine arts".
Director General Radio Saeed Ahmed Sheikh, in his speech, appreciated the arrangements made by the Rawalpindi Station to organize a beautiful Pothohar Mela.
Station Director Musarat Shahrukh shed light on the contribution of Rawalpindi Station in promoting the rich culture of Pothohar region by producing different programmes.
"Our survival with our cultural traditions is the guarantee of our survival," she added.
Senator Dinesh Kumar from Balochistan, who specially participated in Potohar Mela, appreciated the cultural festival and assured all his possible support to Radio Pakistan.
Programme Director Raheela Tasneem and senior officers also participated in the cultural festival, while its producers were Shahid Malik and Mehwish Raja.
Artists, singers and qawals presented their performance and received rich applause from the audience.
Recent Stories
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana
SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj season 2024
DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, review functioning
77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quetta: DC
All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari
Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing as Kasi tribe Nawab
Overseas Pakistanis will have online facility for property transfer soon: Salik
CTO directs to ensure smooth traffic flow during Muharram-ul-Harram
Pakistan,Turkiye, Azerbaijan agree to strengthen trilateral cooperation to promo ..
PMYP Chairman emphasizes significance of youth education in competitive global s ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator16 seconds ago
-
Dr Asif to be new CEO Health, Rawalpindi18 seconds ago
-
PM arrives in Islamabad after attending SCO, SCO Plus summits in Astana2 minutes ago
-
SPA receives ‘Media Excellence Award’ for Hajj season 202421 seconds ago
-
DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Police Headquarters, review functioning20 minutes ago
-
77000 kg of prohibited plastic bags seized in Quetta: DC20 minutes ago
-
All DISCOs to be privatized in one & half year period: Laghari21 minutes ago
-
Anayat Kasi congratulates Nawab Umar on electing as Kasi tribe Nawab21 minutes ago
-
Overseas Pakistanis will have online facility for property transfer soon: Salik21 minutes ago
-
CTO directs to ensure smooth traffic flow during Muharram-ul-Harram21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan,Turkiye, Azerbaijan agree to strengthen trilateral cooperation to promote regional, global ..21 minutes ago
-
PMYP Chairman emphasizes significance of youth education in competitive global scenario21 minutes ago