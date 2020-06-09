Govt committed to return of stranded Pakistanis: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf Tuesday said the government was committed to the return of stranded Pakistanis from different countries.

Talking to a private news channel, he said a large number of Pakistanis were stranded in different countries due to coronavirus pandemic and return to homeland was their right.

He said it would take some time to completely resume all international flights. The government was taking all possible measures to contain and control the pandemic, he added.