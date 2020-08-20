UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Root Out Menace Of Corruption: Kanwal Shauzab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

Govt committed to root out menace of corruption: Kanwal Shauzab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Kanwal Shauzab on Thursday said that the present government was committed to root out menace of corruption from the country and practical steps were being taken in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel, she said government is pursuing national interests instead of political interests and there will be no compromise on corrupt mafia.

She said government would take action against those responsible for the sugar, wheat price hike and action initiated on basis of a sugar inquiry report will be taken to its logical conclusion.

She assured that her government will not allow anyone to go against public interest and mint money through graft. "We will not spare people who are creating different crisis in the country".

She said the Sugar inquiry report had not only raised questions on the country's previous sugar policies but had also identified loopholes in the food chain.

She underlined that it was her government's priority to protect interests of the poor segment of society so that they could not be burdened.

"The government will take on all the mafias in the country one by one. Everyone will be held accountable, no matter how rich or politically powerful", she added.

The inquiry report on sugar had revealed Names of many bigwigs, she said, adding, law enforcement agencies to take strict action against those who are experts or involved in sugar Mafia.

Replying to a question , she said despite threats and pressures to halt the Commission's probe, the inquiry body not only completed its work, but the prime minister also fulfilled his promise of making the report public.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Poor Price Money All From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

UAE expresses deep concern over security condition ..

1 hour ago

Samsung Electronics appoints United Mobile as a ne ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Hungarian President on &# ..

2 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Arab, Islamic leaders on ..

2 hours ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 20 August 2020

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.