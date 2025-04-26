Open Menu

Govt Committed To Safeguarding Minorities' Rights: Arora

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2025 | 03:40 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs and Human Rights Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora said on Saturday that the provincial government was committed to safeguarding rights of minorities across the province.

He was addressing a public gathering organised in connection with Easter Milan Party at Village 133/16-L here.

He expressed solidarity with the Christian community during the joyous occasion of Easter, highlighting the government's dedication to inclusivity and mutual respect.

"Pakistan was a beautiful bouquet of diverse religions and cultures," said Arora, reaffirming that the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government had consistently worked to protect the rights of minorities. He proudly mentioned that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, regards minorities as "the crown of our nation".

Acknowledging the invaluable contributions of the Christian community to education, healthcare and social development, the minister pledged to continue addressing feelings of neglect and deprivation among minority groups.

"We are proud of the Christian community’s commitment to societal improvement," he added.

Speaking on the spirit of Easter, the minister said, "Easter reminds us of the values of compassion, tolerance and patience." He urged everyone to foster a spirit of mutual respect and shared happiness within society.

Responding to a question on regional issues, he stated that Pakistan would approach the International Court of Justice against India's water aggression to protect the nation's water rights.

The event concluded with expressions of gratitude and a renewed commitment to promoting harmony, peace and social cohesion across all communities in Pakistan.

APP/qbs

