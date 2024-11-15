Govt committed to safeguarding minorities rights: Chaudhry Salik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain highlighted the significance of interfaith harmony at the central celebration of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 555th birth anniversary on Friday.

He affirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the rights of religious minorities, saying that all religions deserve respect. He praised the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) services in facilitating religious minorities and described hosting pilgrims as a national duty. He also lauded Guru Nanak’s teachings of humanity and detailed ongoing efforts to renovate religious sites, including Gurdwara Bhai Karam Singh and Gurdwara Bhai Joga Singh, while reaffirming that Pakistan remains a safe country for minorities.

ETPB Chairman Ata-ur-Rehman extended warm greetings to the Sikh community and welcomed pilgrims from India and beyond. He highlighted various development initiatives, such as constructing 100 rooms in Nankana Sahib and providing medical and lodging facilities for pilgrims. He also mentioned that Kartarpur had been prepared to host 5,000 pilgrims, although fewer visitors had arrived.

Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs and President of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, called on Sikhs worldwide to visit sacred sites in Pakistan.

He acknowledged the government's efforts in preserving Sikh heritage, stating that Sikh history is incomplete without Pakistan.

Other dignitaries, including Sardar Harjit Singh Pappa of the Delhi Gurdwara Management Committee, praised the upkeep of Gurdwara Janam Asthan and thanked the Pakistani government for its hospitality. Bhai Joga Singh encouraged Sikhs to visit Pakistan, noting the unparalleled religious freedom they experience here. Gurnam Singh Jassal of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee called Pakistan the sacred land of Sikh Gurus and emphasized the shared desire for peace between the people of Pakistan and India.

The event included speeches by members of the Provincial Assembly, Sikh leaders, and officials from ETPB. A 'Nagar Kirtan' procession was held from Gurdwara Janam Asthan to Gurdwara Kiara Sahib, with participants chanting slogans such as "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Sikh-Muslim Friendship Zindabad."

The celebrations featured strict security arrangements, a medical camp led by Dr. Tanveer, and a spectacular evening fireworks display. Sikh leaders also presented gifts to the federal minister and other participants. Pilgrims are scheduled to visit Sacha Sauda in Farooqabad as part of the commemorations.