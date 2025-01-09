Govt committed to safeguarding rights of vulnerable populations: Chairperson NCRC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Chairperson Ayesha Raza Farooq of the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) Thursday underscored the imperative of collective efforts to safeguard children's and women's rights, as the government introduces legislation aimed at providing a secure environment for vulnerable populations.

In an exclusive interview with a private news channel, the NCRC Chairperson emphasized the urgent need for a shift in societal attitudes and increased awareness about reporting violence-related cases, as well as addressing victim blaming and shaming.

To achieve this, the government has launched awareness drives focusing on promoting a culture of empathy and responsibility, she said, adding, that these initiatives aim to educate the public about the importance of supporting victims and encouraging them to speak out against violence.

By working together, it is possible to create a safer and more supportive environment for all, she stressed.

In a significant move to curb sexual violence, the present government introduced the country's first national sex offenders register (NSOR) in November, marking a major milestone in the efforts to ensure public safety and prevent repeat offenses, she mentioned. This registry aims to maintain a comprehensive database of convicted offenders, providing law enforcement agencies with a vital tool to track and monitor their activities and ultimately protecting vulnerable populations from potential harm, she added.

To effectively implement the NSOR, the government has launched a concerted effort to gather comprehensive data on convicted offenders, she said, adding, that this endeavor involves the meticulous collection of detailed information, ensuring that all relevant data is accurately recorded and updated.

Furthermore, specialized cells and offender units have been established at the district level, facilitating the efficient monitoring and tracking of such offenders, she highlighted.

These units serve as vital hubs for information sharing and coordination among law enforcement agencies, enabling swift action to be taken in case of any suspicious activity or repeat offenses, she added.

By establishing this robust framework, the government aims to create a safer environment for citizens, particularly vulnerable populations, and ensure that justice is served.

The PML-N-led government has taken a significant step towards combating rape and sexual violence by introducing the Anti-Rape Act, which currently covers 75% of districts across Pakistan, she noted.

This legislation has led to the establishment of special prosecutors and dedicated cells within police stations, staffed by female officers, to handle cases of sexual assault and provide support to victims, she added.

Responding to a query, she said in a collaborative effort with all provinces, the government has initiated awareness drives in schools and colleges to educate students about social issues.

These drives aim to empower young minds with essential knowledge. Furthermore, the government plans to incorporate the concept of "good touch" and "bad touch" into the curriculum, enabling children to distinguish between appropriate and inappropriate behavior, she said.

There is been a notable increase in reported cases of sexual violence in Punjab and other provinces, largely attributed to growing awareness and knowledge among the public, Aysha said.

This upward trend in reporting is a positive indicator that people are becoming more informed and empowered to speak out against such heinous crimes, she mentioned.