Govt committed to safeguarding women’s rights : CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the protection of women is a top priority for the Punjab government, which remains fully committed to safeguarding their rights and ensuring their well-being.

In her message on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women being celebrated on Monday, the CM said the honor of mothers, sisters and daughters is a part of our social traditions and religious values. “Women are my red line, violence or cruelty against them is absolutely not tolerable” she said.

The CM said that islam gave orders to give women complete respect and rights, adding that the honor and respect of women, including daughters and sisters, is the Sunnah of our beloved Holy Prophet (PBUH).

In the Holy Quran and Sunnah, it is not only forbidden to raise hand on women but also to be gentle towards them.

The chief minister said that those who commit violence against women are cowards and criminals and they will be dealt with an iron hand, adding that Punjab has the honor of establishing a virtual women's police station for the first time. She said women in trouble can file complaints with the virtual police station. She underscored that women can get immediate police help in an emergency by pressing the panic button.

CM Maryam Nawaz said that the police helpline for women is also fully functional, adding that a violence-free, safe and equal society for women guarantees progress.