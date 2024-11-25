Govt Committed To Safeguarding Women’s Rights : CM
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 25, 2024 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the protection of women is a top priority for the Punjab government, which remains fully committed to safeguarding their rights and ensuring their well-being.
In her message on International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women being celebrated on Monday, the CM said the honor of mothers, sisters and daughters is a part of our social traditions and religious values. “Women are my red line, violence or cruelty against them is absolutely not tolerable” she said.
The CM said that islam gave orders to give women complete respect and rights, adding that the honor and respect of women, including daughters and sisters, is the Sunnah of our beloved Holy Prophet (PBUH).
In the Holy Quran and Sunnah, it is not only forbidden to raise hand on women but also to be gentle towards them.
The chief minister said that those who commit violence against women are cowards and criminals and they will be dealt with an iron hand, adding that Punjab has the honor of establishing a virtual women's police station for the first time. She said women in trouble can file complaints with the virtual police station. She underscored that women can get immediate police help in an emergency by pressing the panic button.
CM Maryam Nawaz said that the police helpline for women is also fully functional, adding that a violence-free, safe and equal society for women guarantees progress.
Recent Stories
Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail
Kohli’s cryptic social media post leaves fans concerned
Belarus FM arrives at MoFA in Islamabad
Winter holidays in Punjab to begin from Dec 20
The 54th National Day of The Sultanate of Oman
DHL Cargo plane crashes near residential area in Lithuania
Int’l Day for Elimination of Violence Against Women being observed today
Case registered against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi over Nov 24 protest
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bushra Bibi vows to stand for Imran Khan’s release from jail7 minutes ago
-
Couple deprived of cash, phones23 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting of District Reform Oversight Committee33 minutes ago
-
Governor briefed on relief activities in Kurram33 minutes ago
-
DG Postal Services advises officials to bring improvement33 minutes ago
-
KPJA holds one-week training program for young lawyers from Balochistan43 minutes ago
-
SCP disposes of suo moto notice against Azam Swati53 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested, narcotics recovered53 minutes ago
-
People are not with so called revolutionists: Saiful Malook1 hour ago
-
Cleanliness campaign launched in Tank1 hour ago
-
Volleyball, Badminton matches inaugurated on International Anti-Corruption Day1 hour ago
-
1,298 shopkeepers fined over profiteering1 hour ago