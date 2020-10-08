UrduPoint.com
Govt Committed To Save Water: Latif Nazar

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :'Fix a Leak' week is being observed here to sensitize the general public to save water from leakage.  Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Chairman/MPA Chaudhary Latif Nazar along with FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja and others officers visited Masjid Ismail road and observed an advance technology of detecting leakage in under ground water supply pipeline and its fixing/ repairing.

Addressing on the occasion, FDA Chairman Chaudhary Latif Nazar said the present government  was committed to protect and save water and other precious resources of the country.

He said that water is a great blessing of Allah, The Almighty, and life cannot be imagined without it.

He emphasised that water should be used carefully to save it for the coming generations.

He urged that the objectives of fix a leak message should be achieved by constant efforts of the Wasa and other departments.

FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja appreciated the modern technology and advanced resources being used by the Wasa with full command for checking leakage and maintenance of system.

He directed that the fix a leak activties should be made as regular featureto promote culture of careful use of water by public.

