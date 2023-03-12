UrduPoint.com

Govt Committed To Save Youth From Anti-peace Elements: Bizenjo

Muhammad Irfan Published March 12, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Govt committed to save youth from anti-peace elements: Bizenjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Sunday said that sports grounds have been made functional to save our youth from falling under the net of the anti-peace elements.

In a message issued in connection with the first Balochistan games 2023, the CM said youth are our assets and the provincial government is striving hard to not only equip them with contemporary education but also try to make them physically strong.

"Government has provided a healthy environment to the youth so that youth should be kept safe from drugs and non-constructive activities and anti-social elements should not be able to mislead them," The CM lauded the efforts of the Sports department for the promotion of sports in the province.

"The Sports event here will send a positive message regarding Balochistan to the country and the world that the people of Balochistan are sports-loving people," he said adding that the successful organization of the cricket exhibition match in Quetta has also highlighted a positive impression of the province.

It may be recalled that more than 1,000 athletes are participating in forty sports events and this colorful sports festival will continue till March 20, 2023.

Related Topics

Cricket Balochistan Chief Minister World Quetta Sports Education Drugs Turkish Lira March May Sunday Event From Government

Recent Stories

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

14 minutes ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

3 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

4 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2023 Match 30 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Score, History, Who Will Wi ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.