UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Secure Rights Of Minorities On Priority: Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 05:18 PM

Govt committed to secure rights of minorities on priority: Minister

Rovincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs ,Ejaz Alam Augustine Tuesday said that the provincial government was addressing the welfare of minorities on priority basis, while work had been expedited to complete development projects for Christian communities

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs ,Ejaz Alam Augustine Tuesday said that the provincial government was addressing the welfare of minorities on priority basis, while work had been expedited to complete development projects for Christian communities.

The provincial minister expressed these views while addressing a function of distribution relief cheques among Christians community at Tehsil Council Hall Sahiwal, stated a handout issued here.

The minister said that a comprehensive program for security and renovation of churches had been started, while Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar increased the amount of aid for religious minorities from Rs 5000 to Rs 10,000 per person.

Provincial Minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking personal interest in securing all rights of the religious minorities, and to provide them religious freedom ,besides resolving their common issues.

He cited that Christmas was celebrated for the first time at the official level, while the Kartarpur corridor was opened for Sikh community,adding the shrine of Maryamabad was also being opened so that Christians from abroad can visit their sacred place.

Ejaz Alam Augustin mentioned that around 171 Christians from Sahiwal district were being given cheques of Rs 10,000 per person, among whom 111 belonged to Sahiwal and 60 to Chichawatni tehsil.

He said that Special funds of Rs 40 million were released for improvement and renovation of Christians' colonies to promote model colonies in the first phase, adding that development work was underway in Yuhanabad at a cost of Rs 300 million.

At the end of the ceremony provincial minister distributed relief cheques among the beneficiaries.

Deputy Commissioner Babar Bashir, representatives of religious minorities and local PTI leaders were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Christmas Visit Sahiwal Chichawatni Christian All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 83 Li ..

1 minute ago

21 Emiratis join EGA national training programmes

4 minutes ago

IHC rejects Nawaz Sharif’s plea for exemption fr ..

8 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler issues Decree restructuring BoD of the e ..

19 minutes ago

TRA allocates new frequencies for 5G networks

34 minutes ago

Motorway Police arrests two robbers

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.