Govt committed to serve masses: PTI focal persons

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek- e- Insaf (PTI) Focal Person for Attock, Syed Khawar Abbas Bokhari on Saturday said the government was committed to serve the masses and all out efforts were being made for development of the country.

He said this while talking to media persons at his residence.

On the occassion Coordinators Syed Imran Bokhari , Qazi Babar , Bilawal Sheikh , Yasir Fayyaz and Hammad Malik were also present.

Khawar Bokhari said that Mother and Child hospital having capacity of one hundred beds had been established while a new hospital having capacity of 200 beds would also be built in the city including a nursing college which would cost more than Rs 3 billion.

He said that the purpose of the hospitals was to ensure better health facilities and to minimise mother and child mortality rate .

Khawar said "I will be a candidate for Tehsil Nazim Attock in the local bodies elections however party decision will be honoured at every cost.

" While talking about other development schemes, he said that Sanjwal road had been completed at the cost of Rs 70 million while a nullah was being constructed in village Shakardara .

The focal person said that the road from Meela chowk to Haji road would also be dualised.

To control low gas pressure in Awan Sharif and surrounding areas, a new pipe line was being laid and the project would be completed soon, he added.

While talking about shortage of water, he said that five new tube wells would be installed in different areas of the city while a filtration plant would be installed in Awan Sharif .

Khawar Bokhari said that coordinators for different departments had been deputed on voluntarily basis to solve the problems of the people .

He said that efforts were being made to remove encroachments from the city and ensure smooth flow of traffic .