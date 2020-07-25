UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Committed To Serve Masses: PTI Focal Persons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Govt committed to serve masses: PTI focal persons

ATTOCK (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek- e- Insaf (PTI) Focal Person for Attock, Syed Khawar Abbas Bokhari on Saturday said the government was committed to serve the masses and all out efforts were being made for development of the country.

He said this while talking to media persons at his residence.

On the occassion Coordinators Syed Imran Bokhari , Qazi Babar , Bilawal Sheikh , Yasir Fayyaz and Hammad Malik were also present.

Khawar Bokhari said that Mother and Child hospital having capacity of one hundred beds had been established while a new hospital having capacity of 200 beds would also be built in the city including a nursing college which would cost more than Rs 3 billion.

He said that the purpose of the hospitals was to ensure better health facilities and to minimise mother and child mortality rate .

Khawar said "I will be a candidate for Tehsil Nazim Attock in the local bodies elections however party decision will be honoured at every cost.

" While talking about other development schemes, he said that Sanjwal road had been completed at the cost of Rs 70 million while a nullah was being constructed in village Shakardara .

The focal person said that the road from Meela chowk to Haji road would also be dualised.

To control low gas pressure in Awan Sharif and surrounding areas, a new pipe line was being laid and the project would be completed soon, he added.

While talking about shortage of water, he said that five new tube wells would be installed in different areas of the city while a filtration plant would be installed in Awan Sharif .

Khawar Bokhari said that coordinators for different departments had been deputed on voluntarily basis to solve the problems of the people .

He said that efforts were being made to remove encroachments from the city and ensure smooth flow of traffic .

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Water Road Traffic Attock Gas Media All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy launches report on areas most prefer ..

27 minutes ago

Asad Umar asks people to avoid gatherings on this ..

30 minutes ago

Two more Kashmiri youth martyr by Indian troops in ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner visits cattle market

3 minutes ago

RTA endorses smart initiatives for roads maintenan ..

42 minutes ago

Govt takes steps to bring underdeveloped areas at ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.